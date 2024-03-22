Chennai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be commencing with a highly anticipated clash between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Friday.

While CSK are five-time champions, RCB still in search of their maiden IPL trophy but continue to remain favourites, having star players on their side.

The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches with the yellow brigade having the upper hand. CSK have won 20 matches while one match has ended in no result, with RCB winning 10 of them. When it comes to the last five games, the team from Chennai has a 4-1 lead as well.

CSK vs RCB match time:

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will take place Friday. Match starts at 8:00 PM IST (2:30 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:30 PM (2:00 PM GMT).

CSK vs RCB match venue:

The IPL 2024 opener will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Live broadcast of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener on television in India:

In India, the IPL 2024 opener will broadcasted live on television via Star Sports Network.

Live stream IPL 2024 opener in India:

The live streaming of IPL 2024 opener will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma