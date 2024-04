Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match in Kolkata Sunday.

Harshit Rana came in for Rinku Singh in KKR’s playing XI, while LSG handed his maiden IPL cap to West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph and brought back Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

