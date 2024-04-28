Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here Sunday.

The pitch for Sunday’s match is the surface which was used for CSK’s league match against Gujarat Titans, where the hosts’ won by 63 runs. After winning the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said they are playing an extra batter in place of leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

“Absolutely, you can see why it’s pretty loud here. Boys are pretty pumped up. We’ve got Bhuvi who’s a very nice new ball bowler, I just fill in wherever required. We’ve looked to bowl first as maybe dew comes into it later in the evening,” he said.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said he wishes for his team to win clutch moments in the matches. “If we put up runs against them, they’ll definitely be under pressure. We have just lost those clutch moments in the game, just 2-3 overs while batting when we couldn’t capitalise.”

“Even with bowling, we haven’t gotten those starts in the powerplay and sometimes when we’ve got that we haven’t been able to finish off well. Overall, we’re happy with where we are but we’re just looking to win those clutch moments.”

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

