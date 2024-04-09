Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Vijayakanth Viyaskanth of Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Vijayakanth, a leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has represented his country in a solitary T20 International so far. He joins the IPL at his base price of INR 50 lakh.

The 22-year-old Vijayakanth has a bit of experience in franchise cricket having represented Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League, Chattogram Challengers in Bangladesh Premier League and MI Emirates in the ILT20 in the last couple of years.

Hasaranga was ruled out of IPL 2024 a couple of days back due to chronic heel pain in his left foot.

Hasaranga was yet to join Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had bought him at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore in the mini auction in December 2023. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later informed of his unavailability for IPL 2024 because of the injury. SRH had waited for a suitable replacement since the start of IPL 2024 and finally opted for Vijayakanth.