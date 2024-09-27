Kolkata: Dwayne Bravo, who just announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, is all set to join Kolkata Knight Riders as team mentor in 2025, the IPL franchise said Friday.

He will now be involved with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in UAE’s ILT20, Los Angeles Knight Riders in USA’s Major League Cricket and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League as a mentor.

Earlier, the West Indies great was Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) fast bowling coach in the last two seasons of the IPL and was mentor of the Afghanistan team in their run to semifinals of Men’s T20 World Cup.

Bravo, renowned for his exceptional career in all formats with the West Indies, has become one of the most successful T20 specialists in history. Over his illustrious career, he has played 582 T20 matches, taken 631 wickets, and scored nearly 7,000 runs.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, said, “DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20.”

DJ Bravo also expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, “I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate.

“The owners’ passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”