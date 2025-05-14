After a brief pause, IPL 2025 is set to resume May 17 with a crucial match between Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Rajat Patidar, and Kolkata Knight Riders, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, in Bengaluru. However, there is a strong possibility of rain affecting the game.

RCB can become the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a win. On the other hand, a loss for KKR will eliminate them from the playoff race. But what happens if the match is washed out due to rain?

RCB has won 8 of its 11 matches and lost 3. With 16 points, it currently sits in second place on the points table. Gujarat Titans hold the top spot with an identical number of wins but a slightly better net run rate. For Kolkata Knight Riders, the remaining league matches are do-or-die. Rahane’s side has won only 5 of their 12 matches and lost 6, placing them sixth in the standings.

Weather in Bengaluru May 17

RCB players arrived in Bengaluru Tuesday night amid heavy rain. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting at 7:30 PM. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a 75 percent chance of rain in the city on match day.

If the match is cancelled due to rain, both teams will receive one point each. This would take RCB to 17 points, securing their place in the playoffs and potentially moving them to the top of the table. KKR, meanwhile, would reach only 12 points from 13 matches and be knocked out of playoff contention.

Historically, the rivalry between RCB and KKR has been intense. Out of 35 encounters, RCB has won 15 matches while KKR has emerged victorious 20 times.