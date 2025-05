Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here Thursday.

RR made two changes with the injured Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma making way for Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal, while MI are unchanged.

Hasaranga has a niggle, while Sandeep has broken his finger.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.