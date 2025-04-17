Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a competitive 162 for five against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai Thursday.

Sent in to bat, SRH rode on useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (37), Travis Head (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) and some lusty hitting in the fag end from Aniket Verma (18 off 8 balls) to go past 160-run mark.

For MI, Will Jacks (2/14), Hardik Pandya (1/42), Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) and Trent Boult (1/29) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores:

SRH: 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 40; Will Jacks 2/14).

PTI