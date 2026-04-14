Chennai: Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41) made useful contributions as Chennai Super Kings scored 192/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here Tuesday.

While the Indian opener smashed four fours and three sixes to make 48 off 32 balls, the young South African Brevis made 41 off 29 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Early on, Ayush Mhatre hit six fours and two sixes to make 38 off 17 balls.

For KKR, Kartik Tyagi produced an impressive 2/35 while Sunil Narine returned a measly 4-0-21-1.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 192/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 48, Dewald Brevis 41; Sunil Narine 1/21) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.