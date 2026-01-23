New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major setback after newly signed spin all-rounder Prashant Veer was ruled out for four to five weeks due to a shoulder injury, casting doubt over his match readiness ahead of IPL 2026.

Prashant sustained the injury while fielding during the second phase of the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. According to reports, the young all-rounder is likely to remain sidelined for at least a month, which means he will not get any competitive match time before the start of the IPL season.

The injury comes soon after Chennai Super Kings bought the Uttar Pradesh youngster for Rs 14.20 crore at the IPL auction.

After completing his recovery, Prashant is expected to make his IPL debut directly, without any warm-up matches. Making a debut at such a high level immediately after returning from injury could prove challenging for the young player.

Despite appearing well-balanced following the auction, Chennai Super Kings will now have to reassess their plans as they wait for clarity on Prashant’s fitness ahead of IPL 2026.

The franchise had earlier traded star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals and brought in Prashant as his replacement, making the setback a significant concern for the team management.

