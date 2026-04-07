Guwahati: The toss of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was delayed due to persistent rain here Tuesday.

The toss was scheduled to be held at 7pm local time.

“Next update to follow once the rain stops,” the IPL’s official X handle wrote.

Hosts Rajasthan are unbeaten this season, winning both their games, while Mumbai Indians enter the contest on the back of a win against Kolkata Knight Riders and a loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous match.