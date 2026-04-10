Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match here Friday.

The toss was delayed after rain lashed the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. But rain returned after the toss, and the start of the match is expected to be delayed further.

Rajasthan made one change, resting Tushar Deshpande and bringing in Brijesh Sharma. Royal Challengers Bengaluru replaced Jacob Duffy with Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table with three wins from three matches, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed third with two wins from as many games.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood.