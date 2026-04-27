New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their impressive run, thrashing Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in their IPL match here Monday.

Opting to bowl, pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) shared seven wickets, while Rasikh Salam Dar (1/21) and Syuash Sharma (1/7) also contributed as RCB bowled out DC for 75 — lowest score of this season.

For DC, Abishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) provided some respectability to the total after being reduced to 8 for 6 in 4th over.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal (34), Jacob Bethell (20) and Virat Kohli (23) completed the chase in 6.3 overs.

Brief Score:

DC: 75 all-out in 16.3 overs (Abishek Porel 30; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/5, Josh Hazlewood 4/12).

RCB: 77 for 1 in 6.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 34; Kyle Jamieson 1/42).