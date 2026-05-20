Jaipur: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 93 off just 38 balls to overshadow Mitchell Marsh’s brutal 96 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive in Jajpur Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Mitchell Marsh smashed a brutal 57-ball 96 to power Lucknow Super Giants to 220 for five.

Marsh added 109 off 50 balls with Josh Inglis (60 off 29 balls) for the opening wicket before sharing another 64 off 42 with skipper Rishabh Pant (35).

Chasing the total, Sooryavanshi (93 off 38) and stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) stitched 75 off 39. After Jaiswal’s departure, Sooryavanshi formed a 105-run alliance with Jitesh Sharma (53 not out) as RR completed the chase in 19.1 overs.

For RR, leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja (2/35) snapped two wickets.

Brief Score:

LSG: 220 for five in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 96, Josh Inglis 60; Yash Raj Punja 2/35).

RR: 225 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 93, Dhruv Jurel 53; Akash Maharaj Singh 1/54, Mohsin Khan 1/31).

PTI