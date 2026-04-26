Jaipur: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s century went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their IPL match Saturday.

Sooryavanshi hammered his second hundred in the IPL – a 37-ball 103 – as Rajasthan Royals put on board a strong 228 for six after they were put in to bat first.

Sooryavanshi got plenty of support from Dhruv Jurel, who made a 35-ball 51 and, helped the teenager milk 112 runs for the second wicket. In the death overs, Donovan Ferreira (33) played some big shots as RR went past the 200-run mark.

But, SRH chased down the target of 229 with nine balls to spare, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with a 74 off 31 balls. Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 57 off 29 deliveries as SRH reached 229 for 5 in 18.3 overs.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 228/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 103, Dhruv Jurel 51; Pat Cummins 1/27, Eshan Malinga 2/38).

Sunrisers Hydearabad: 229 for 5 in 18.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 74, Abhishek Sharma 57; Jofra Archer 2/34, Brijesh Sharma 2/44).