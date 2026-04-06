Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match Monday.

KKR, who have lost both their opening games this season, made two changes, bringing in Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini in place of an unwell Sunil Narine and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is out of this match due to an injury.

“Varun Chakaravarthy got injured while taking the catch in the last game,” KKR skipper Rahane said at the toss.

Punjab Kings, who have won both their games so far, have retained the playing XI from the previous match.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.