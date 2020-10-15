Dubai: Delhi Capitals have moved to the top of the points table following their sixth win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Wednesday evening, Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs and courtesy that, they now have 12 points in eight matches they have played so far in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians are placed at the second spot, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both have 10 points from seven games but because of a superior net run-rate, Mumbai is placed above Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to hold on their numero uno spots in the list of leading run-getters and wicket-takers.

Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, having scored 387 runs in seven games. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 337 runs in seven games. Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307 runs in eight games.

Rabada, on the other hand, continues to wear the Purple Cap, having scalped 18 wickets in eight matches. He is followed by Jofra Archer who has 12 wickets to his name. Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in seven games, comes third in the list.

