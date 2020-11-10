Dubai: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to include Jayant Yadav in the final of the Indian Premier League paid off as the off-spinner picked the prized wicket of in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan to deal a telling blow and helped MI restrict their opponents to a reasonable total.

Haryana’s Yadav finished figures of one for 25 from his quota of four overs.

Sharma had on Monday said that MI could play Yadav as the off-spinner could prove handy against DC’s left-handers like Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, and Axar Patel, all of who can clobber the ball.

On Tuesday, Yadav did well to remove Dhawan early as DC lost three wickets in the power-play stage.

Dhawan went for a slog sweep over square leg but missed the ball completely and was bowled in Yadav’s first over.

The MI off-spinner conceded just one boundary and that too came on the last ball of his spell.

While addressing the media on Monday, Sharma had said, “With the amount of lefties they have, Jayant is a good option. He played the second last league stage game [on October 31], against Delhi, he bowled pretty well. They have three lefties in the middle order. He has also played for DC before and understands them well. He is a great option.”