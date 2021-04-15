Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium here Thursday.

For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada replaced Shimron Hetmyer while Lalit Yadav came in for Amit Mishra. Yadav will make his debut.

For Rajasthan Royals, David Miller replaced the injured Ben Stokes while Jaydev Unadkat has come in for Shreyas Gopal.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.

IANS