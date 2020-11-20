Kesinga: IPS S Susree of Kerala Thursday took charge as the SDPO of Kesinga Sub-division in Kalahandi district.

S Susree is an IPS officer from 2018 batch. Police officers of Biswanath Pur, Lanjigad, M.Rampur, Narla and Kesinga police stations under Kesinga sub-division have welcomed S Susree to the office.

S Suhree had secured 151 rank in the civil service examination. She is from Kolam city of Kerala. Retired CRPF officer Sunil Kumar is her father.

According to a source, the Home Department notified that Abhilash G (Tamil Nadu) has been posted as Additional SP of Malkangiri, Nitesh Wadhwani (Uttar Pradesh) has been posted as Additional SP of Talcher (Angul) and S Susree (Kerala) will take over as the SDPO of Kesinga (Kalahandi).

The appointments of the three IPS officers came after the completion of their training on anti-terrorism at the SOG Training Centre at Chandaka in Bhubaneswar.

PNN