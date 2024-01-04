Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now officially husband and wife.

The two signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Aamir, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, his other ex-wife Kiran Rao and others were present at the ceremony. Aamir welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding venue.

Ira looked beautiful in a white outfit for her special day, while Nupur ditched traditional wear and was seen in a black vest and white shorts.

Aamir Khan was seen in a kurta and dhoti, with a saafa tied on his head.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony Tuesday.

Earlier, Ira dropped a quirky selfie on her Instagram as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture in which she can be seen sporting the ‘Bride-to-be’ headband.