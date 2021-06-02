Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan often dominates social media with her pictures and videos. These days, Ira is making headlines for her relationship with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikre.

The starkid had earlier made their relationship official. She often keeps sharing pictures of both of the two of them and this time a video of both are grabbing everyone’s attention.

Sharing the videos, Ira Khan wrote in the caption: You’re my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!

This is a collage video that Ira has shared in her Instagram account. There are many pictures of the couple.

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year. Aamir Khan’s daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

Nupur Shikre has previously been the fitness trainer of Aamir Khan. But so far he has not given any reaction on this. Aamir is rarely active on social media and prefers to keep his personal life private. Well, looking at the pictures and their chemistry, it seems that Ira and Nupur’s relationship has definitely got permission from Papa Aamir Khan.