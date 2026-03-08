Dubai: Israel Sunday struck southern Lebanon, Beirut and oil storage facilities in Tehran as the war in the Middle East keeps escalating, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised many surprises for the next phase of the conflict.

Iran also hit a desalination plant in Bahrain. Earlier Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a US airstrike damaged an Iranian desalination plant on Qeshm Island, warning that in doing so, the U.S. set this precedent, not Iran. Such infrastructure is critical for drinking water supplies in the parched deserts of the Gulf.

An Israeli attack on oil storage sites in Tehran sent up pillars of fire that could be seen in Associated Press video as a glow against the Saturday night sky. It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war.

The war, which erupted Feb. 28 after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iran, has so far killed at least 1,230 people in the Islamic Republic, more than 300 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials.

Iran’s foreign minister says his country is looking for a permanent end to the war, not a ceasefire

But before Tehran might even consider a ceasefire, Abbas Araghch said they have to explain why they started this aggression. Araghch did not specify who he was speaking.

Araghchi also told NBC’s Meet the Press that there should be a permanent end to the war, and unless we get to that, I think we need to continue fighting for the sake of our people and our security.

He says the war was imposed on us by the United States and Israel, and that what we are doing is legal acts of self-defense and we have every right to do that.

State Dept says more than 32,000 Americans have left the Mideast since start of Iran war; most on commercial flights

The State Department says more than 32,000 Americans have left the Middle East since the start of the Iran war last week.

Although most of them departed on commercial flights without government assistance, the department said Sunday that it had organised nearly two dozen charter flights that had carried several thousand US citizens from the Mideast to destinations in Europe and the United States.

The department said in a statement that more than half of Americans who requested assistance in leaving have declined offers of seats on government-paid charter flights, some of whom have decided to remain in the Middle East and some who prefer to make their own travel plans.

It did not give a number of those who have turned down charter flights but said more than 19,000 Americans had sought information from the State Department about security or transportation options.

Israeli military says 2 soldiers have been killed in Lebanon, the first military fatalities since the Iran war began

The Israeli military announced that two soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon Sunday.

They are the first military fatalities since the start of the war with Iran last week.

One of the soldiers was identified as 38-year-old Maher Khatar, from the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. The military has not published the name of the second soldier as his family is still being notified.

Strikes on Iran’s oil facilities push the war into a dangerous phase, an official says

An Iranian official deplored the U.S.-Israeli strikes on oil facilities in Iran, saying they pushed the war into a dangerous phase.

These attacks on fuel storage facilities amount to nothing less than intentional chemical warfare against the Iranian citizens, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a social media post.

He said such attacks will have devastating effects on the environment and endanger lives on a massive scale because of the hazardous materials and toxic substances they release into the air.

The consequences of this environmental and humanitarian catastrophe will not be confined within Iran’s borders, he said.

Lebanese foreign minister condemns drone attack on Cyprus

Lebanon’s top diplomat has condemned a drone attack apparently launched from Lebanese territory that hit a British airbase on the southern coast of Cyprus.

Youssef Rajji’s remarks Sunday come after his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos said an exploding drone that hit the British Royal Air Force’s Akrotiri on Monday originated from Lebanese territory, where the Hezbollah militant group is at war with Israel. Hezbollah’s arsenal notably includes exploding drones, similar to the ones used by Iran.

I called on our Cypriot friends not to confuse the Lebanese state with those acting outside its authority and legal framework, Rajji, a staunch opponent of Hezbollah, said, referring to a Lebanese government decision that ordered security agencies to crack down on non-state groups carrying out attacks.

As Beirut scrambles to make amends, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the European Union island nation Monday. The attack puts Lebanon in a predicament, as Macron is leading the only diplomatic endeavor to try to halt the conflict, which has killed almost 400 people in Lebanon and displaced hundreds of thousands.

3 injured in central Israel from Iranian missile strike

Israel’s rescue services said three Israelis were injured in a missile barrage from Iran on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue services said they responded to impact sites in central Israel and treated a 40-year-old man in serious condition, a 25-year-old man in moderate condition, and a 56-year-old man who was slightly injured.

The impact made a meters-deep hole in the ground and thrust a car over a small wall.

Egypt’s leader concerns about grave repercussions’ of the war in Middle East

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt on Sunday expressed concerns about the war in the Middle East and its grave repercussions, including rising energy prices and disruptions to supply chains and air and maritime traffic.

He warned of the dangers of the conflict expansion which he said could plunge the entire region into chaos, the Egyptian president said.

He called for intensified international efforts to stop the war which was triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.

El-Sissi’s comments came in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Israel says Iran has fired new missile barrage

The Israeli military says Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles toward Israel.

It says air defenses have been activated to intercept the incoming fire.

Palestinians in West Bank lack sirens and bomb shelters Israelis rely on to stay safe from missiles fired from Iran and Lebanon

But as missiles arc overhead, residents have remained unfazed, instead focused on the realities of Israel’s occupation, some of which are compounded during wartime.

In Ramallah’s few cafes open during the daylight hours of Ramadan, warnings ping from the one table where patrons prop their phones to catch rare pockets of Israeli cell service from nearby settlements. But before the distant boom of interceptions, nobody rushes for shelter, except on television, where Al Jazeera shows people in Israel roughly 10 miles away.

Palestinian families have gone outside at night to film missiles streaking through the sky and have reported falling debris but no injuries. Meanwhile, the more than 1,000 checkpoints and gates across the occupied West Bank have been mostly closed, drawing complaints, including from first responders who say the restrictions are slowing access to emergencies and settler

Firefighters control fires at Kuwait airport and government agency, hours after attacks

Firefighters have controlled fires at the Kuwait International Airport and a government agency in Kuwait City, hours after both facilities were hit in missile and drone attacks early Sunday.

The General Fire Force said in a statement that it managed to control fires at fuel tanks in the airport as well as the headquarters of the state-run Public Institution for Social Insurance.

Spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammed Badr said the fire damaged both the tanks and the insurance agency building. No causalities were reported, he said.

Lebanon says 83 children among almost 400 killed in a week of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel

Lebanon’s health minister said Sunday that 83 children are among the 394 killed so far in the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group over the past week.

Israel’s renewed offensive began last week after Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel during the opening days of the war.