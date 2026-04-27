New Delhi: A Togo-flagged oil and chemical tanker was involved in an incident near Oman after warning shots were fired by Iranian authorities, though all 17 Indian crew onboard were safe, India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said Monday.

The vessel, MT CHIRON 7, was navigating near Shinas outer port limits in Oman April 25 when it encountered ships intercepted by the Iranian Coast Guard, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, a director at the ministry, said while briefing media on developments in West Asia.

“All Indian sailors are safe, and no Indian-flagged vessel has been affected,” he said.

The vessel was near other ships when the Iranian Coast Guard intervened and fired warning shots.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of seafarers and continuity of operations, he said.

Over the past 24 hours, the DG Shipping control room handled 7,780 calls and 16,650 emails, maintaining communication with 2,770 Indian ships, with 12 reporting updates. The situation is under close watch, with no cause for concern at present.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, he added.