Dubai: Iranian state television says the country’s negotiating team is going to Switzerland for talks with the United States over their interim deal on the war.

The broadcaster cited a foreign ministry spokesperson in its report Saturday. The trip was originally planned for Friday but was cancelled.

The new announcement came shortly after Iran’s joint military command said the Strait of Hormuz had closed again, citing continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Bagahei told state TV that Any memorandum or agreement is ultimately tested when it enters the implementation phase.