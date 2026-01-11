Dubai: Violence surrounding the nationwide protests now shaking Iran has killed at least 203 people, with fears the death toll is actually far higher, activists warned Sunday.

With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult. But the death toll in the protests has jumped drastically, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Of those killed, 162 are protesters, and 41 are members of the security forces, it said.

The group, which relies on activists in Iran crosschecking information, has offered accurate tolls in previous rounds of unrest in the Islamic Republic. The Iranian government has not offered any overall casualty figures for the demonstrations.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the toll, given that the internet and international phone calls are now being blocked in Iran.