Tehran: Iran announced Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives; the highest single-day death toll in one of the world’s worst affected countries.

“Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours, bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

The death toll in Iran for Thursday stood at 74 while more than 20,000 people have been hit by coronavirus. Iran has also appealed for a USD 5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tackle the pandemic. This incidentally is the first time Iran has asked for an IMF loan in 62 years. Iran is under severe trade restrictions due to US sanctions and hence needs the aid to tackle the pandemic.

Agencies