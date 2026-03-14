Tehran: Iran Saturday accused the United States of double standards over Russian oil, saying that Washington was now “begging” countries to purchase the same crude it had earlier tried to block through pressure and sanctions.

In an X post, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the US, alleging that it had spent months pressuring India to halt imports of Russian oil but had now shifted its position as tensions with Iran disrupted global energy markets.

“The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia,” Araghchi wrote on X. “After two weeks of war with Iran, the White House is now begging the world — including India — to buy Russian crude.”

He also took aim at European governments, accusing them of supporting what he described as an “illegal war” against Iran in the expectation that such backing would help them secure stronger US support in their standoff with Russia.

The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude. Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win U.S. support against Russia. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/fbkrXpXa9P — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 13, 2026

“Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic,” Araghchi said in the same post.

The Iranian foreign minister shared his remarks alongside a headline from the Financial Times, which reported that the surge in global oil prices was providing Russia with a major boost in revenue.

Araghchi’s comments came after the Trump administration Thursday announced a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase certain Russian oil cargoes currently stranded at sea.

The measure was introduced as part of efforts to ease volatility in global energy markets after crude prices surged beyond $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The waiver was announced after benchmark oil prices crossed the $100 per barrel mark following supply disruptions linked to the war and Iran’s decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments pass.

According to the US Treasury Department, the temporary licence permits the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that had already been loaded onto vessels as of March 12. The authorisation will remain valid until midnight Washington time April 11.

The latest move comes after a similar 30-day waiver issued March 5 that allowed India to purchase Russian oil cargoes that were stuck at sea, giving importers limited flexibility to secure supplies during the ongoing crisis.

Amid the disruption, Iran has now granted safe passage to Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz despite the wider restrictions imposed on global shipping, and an LPG tanker sailing to India crossed the Strait of Hormuz Friday.

The development follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between India and Iran, including phone conversations between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to review the rapidly evolving situation in the West Asia region.