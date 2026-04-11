Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan-mediated talks between Iran and the US commenced in Islamabad Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said the talks began with messages being exchanged through Pakistani officials, indicating that the engagement was initially indirect.

If there is a positive development, the talks could also be held directly, they said. The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf, arrived in Islamabad Friday night, while the US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, arrived Saturday morning.

A senior Pakistani official told PTI that the Foreign Office is likely to issue a statement after the conclusion of the first round of “direct talks”.

The US side includes President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran is also represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who held separate meetings with both delegations, reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a “durable peace” in West Asia and affirmed Islamabad’s commitment to facilitating dialogue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi were present during the interactions.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared visuals of Sharif hugging and warmly greeting Ghalibaf and Araghchi.

According to Iranian media reports, the dialogue is being viewed as a step towards implementing a ceasefire.

The talks are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began with attacks February 28 and spread across the Middle East, impacting global economies.

The pause in hostilities followed a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan April 8.