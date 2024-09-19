Tehran: The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, who was injured in the exploding device attacks this week, has been transferred to Tehran, the Iranian Embassy said Thursday.

Ambassador Mojtaba Amani’s general health is “very good,” the embassy said in a statement. Amani along with some 90 injured Lebanese citizens were transferred to Tehran Wednesday night, it added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Amani in a Tehran hospital, state media reported.

Iran is the main supporter of Hezbollah, the militant Lebanese group that Israel sees as its most direct threat. Many of the group’s fighters were killed and injured in the explosions Tuesday and Wednesday.

