Baghdad: Iraqi health authorities have extended the partial and full curfew for two weeks due to the continued increase in coronavirus cases.

A statement issued Monday by the General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers said that the authorities decided to extend the full curfew for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and a partial curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the rest of the week, starting from Tuesday until March 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

The decision was based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, as the epidemiological situation indicates a continued increase in Covid-19 infections, according to the statement.

Moreover, the Ministry expects a further increase in infections and critical cases, it added.

Monday, an additional 4,468 people across Iraq tested positive for the virus, increasing the overall caseload to 731,016.

The Ministry also reported 24 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 13,596, while the recoveries reached 664,461.