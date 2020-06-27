Bhawanipatna: Mystery surrounds the death of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan after his body was fished out from a nullah near Dharmagarh area of Kalahandi district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Mangaraj from Golamunda area in Kalahandi.

According to sources, after some locals alerted the police about the lifeless body of the jawan floating in the nullah, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Police sent the body for postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection and a detailed investigation into the incident are on, police said.

The exact reason behind the jawan’s death is yet to be ascertained. However, prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of murder.

According to family members of the Jawan, the deceased went out of his home Friday night and had told his family members that he was going to his workplace. Family members launched a frantic search in nearby areas including his workplace after he didn’t return.

On the other hand, police informed all the nearest police stations regarding the incident in order to identify the body. On being informed, family members reached the spot and identified the body.

PNN