Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced one-time password (OTP) facility to ensure more transparency in the refund process.

The OTP based refund is only for cancelled reserved e-tickets or waitlisted tickets booked through IRCTC authorised agents. “We plan to eventually introduce this to tickets booked on the IRCTC website and app as well,” said Kaushik Banerjee of IRCTC’s regional office in Bhubaneswar.

Under the new process, if a ticket booked through IRCTC authorised agent is cancelled, an OTP will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number. The customer has to share the OTP with the agent to receive the refund.

“It is a user friendly facility where a passenger can know the exact refund amount received by the agent on his behalf against cancelled ticket or fully waitlisted dropped ticket. The objective is to streamline the refund process so that the cancellation amount is refunded in time to customers by agents,” said IRCTC sources.