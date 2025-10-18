A shocking video has surfaced from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Railway Station, showing IRCTC employees violently fighting among themselves. The altercation reportedly involved staff associated with the Vande Bharat train.

The viral video clearly shows station employees attacking each other with belts and fists. Bystanders stood motionless throughout the incident. The altercation escalated to the point where some employees threw each other down and began kicking and punching one another. Watching the video, it seemed like a scene straight out of a movie, but it was a real incident that shocked everyone.

The incident occurred on the platform of Nizamuddin Railway Station, where the Vande Bharat Express was stationed. Some people reported that the fight stemmed from a personal dispute or a duty-related issue. However, the real reason for the altercation remains unknown. The incident sparked both fear and anger among passengers.

People wondered that if railway employees themselves fought like this at the station, what would happen to security. Some shared the video, writing, “These are the very people who are supposed to serve passengers.” The railway administration has taken cognizance of the viral video. Northern Railway officials stated that an investigation into the incident has been ordered. All eyes are now on who the investigation will hold responsible and what action the railway will take.