New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the citizens to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights for nine minutes Sunday night at 9 pm, there was unusual scenes with people bursting crackers.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media saying it was all good till people started bursting crackers and that hasn’t gone down well with some who have started abusing him.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan wrote: “It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona (sic.)”

To this people started calling him names and even brought in his religious sentiments to pull him down. But Irfan stayed calm and wrote: “We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia.”

Earlier, reminding citizens that India is “still in middle of a fight” amid the coronavirus outbreak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at those who burst crackers Sunday evening.

“INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!” Gambhir said on Twitter after firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. “We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity,” Harbhajan tweeted.

The entire sports fraternity had joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 100 lives in the country.

IANS