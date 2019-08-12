Team India’s former star bowler, Irfan Pathan is one of the most loved cricketers. His outstanding bowling skills and charisma on field made him the favourite.

Although his lost form forced him out of the Indian cricket team post 2006, Irfan has gathered immense attention over the years for his personal life. It was his former love, Shivangi Dev whom he dated for almost 10 years before breaking up in 2012 that made headlines back then.

Here’s why the duo part ways…

Shivangi Dev from Australia was a CA professional. Having crossed paths in the year 2003 during India’s tour in Australia, the duos love blossomed within a short span of time.

Right from Irfan Pathan extending his stay in Australia to Shivangi shifting base to Vadodara for three long years, the duos love story seemed to be going real strong. That was until Shivangi wished to get married.

Having dated for almost 10 years, Shivangi’s proposal only seemed fair. But since Irfan wished his older brother Yusuf Pathan to get married prior, tiffs began to grow between the duo and the year 2012 witnessed the couple drifting apart.

Breaking up almost a decade after the affair, Irfan Pathan returned to his bachelorhood. Eventually, the Pathan lad married the former Saudi based Indian model, Safa Baig in 2016. Born and raised in Jeddah, Irfan’s 21-year-old wife now works as an executive director in a PR firm.