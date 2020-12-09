Kodinga: A mega drinking water project is being set up in Kosamguda block of Nabarangpur district at a cost of Rs 107.07 crore. The project aims at providing drinking water to thousands of people in 15 panchayats.

But people alleged that the contractor doing this work is botching it up, raising doubts about its durability. They accused the contractor of paying no heed to the instruction of the administration.

This has caused a lot of resentment among people.

The project is funded under a scheme of the Central government.

JMC and GVPR companies have taken contract of laying pipes at Badadamba, Badagumuda, Balenga, Binjili, BM Semla, Elori, Kosagumuda, Mahidhanua, Ukiapalli, Santoshopur and Taragan. .

GVR is constructing an overhead water tank at Mo deigan panchayat.

Locals alleged that the company has not set up information plaque about the cost of the project.

Pipelines are supposed to be laid about five feet below underground, but three-ft deep pits are dug up, it was alleged.

Construction work of the mega drinking water project is being carried out at 15 places, but the RWSS is not monitoring it, locals alleged.

BJP leader Kunja Das and Congress leader Dharam Singh expressed displeasure over the botched up work and doubts over the durability of the project.

PNN