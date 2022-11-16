Rayagada: Largescale irregularities have marred implementation of various MGNREGS projects in Kashipur block of Rayagada district. In the process, instead of development, funds have been allegedly misappropriated while many job card holders are sitting idle. The latest scam to surface is the misappropriation of Rs 10 lakh allotted for building a road and construction of a guard wall and a culvert in the block. The amount has allegedly been swindled without any work being done. Ombudsman of MGNREGS, Laxminarayan Padhi has already submitted a report on this issue to District Collector Swadha Dev Singh.

The report said that a GRS, the PEO and a junior engineer are involved in the scam. Bills have allegedly been passed without proper inspection of the work sites. The report states that over Rs 2.37 lakh allocated for construction of a guard wall from Ghasisahi to Chandaguda has been embezzled. In another official record it has been shown that Rs 1.58 lakh has been spent for construction of a road at Badachekana village and for payment towards wages of labourers. The ombudsman in his report has said that he physically inspected the spots in question and found that none of the projects has been executed. It should be stated here that irregularities had also surfaced in mango and cashew plantations under the MGNREGS schemes executed by the Horticulture department.

Locals alleged that attempts had earlier been made to hush up the alleged wrongdoing. The district project coordinator of MGNREGS said that reports about execution of the projects uploaded in the official website are false.

Irregularities and scams have also marred various MGNREGS projects done by the Zilla Parishad. Executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, Rabinarayan Tripathy admitted that large-scale irregularities are being committed in MGNREGS projects in Kashipur block. He informed that he will talk to the collector for taking stern actions against those involved.