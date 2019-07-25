Bhadrak: Locals alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds under Ama Gao, Ama Bikash Yojana at Jantuali under Chandbali block in Bhadrak.

A delegation of villagers submitted a memorandum to the Collector in this regard Wednesday.

They stated that Rs 4 lakh was sanctioned for Maa Tarini Mandap Gruha and a community centre, but some people built it 1 km away from the place.

“Only Rs 1 lakh was spent for the building and the infrastructure was botched up. Rs 3 lakh was bungled,” they claimed.

They also pointed out that the building was set up on a forest land.

They demanded an investigation into the irregularity and action against those involved in the scam.

PNN