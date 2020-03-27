Kollam (Kerala): An IAS officer here has ‘skipped’ home quarantine after his return from Singapore nearly 10 days ago. Alarmingly he seems to have left for Bangalore to be with his brother, prompting the Kerala government to seek an explanation from him, a District Collector B Abdul Nasser said Friday.

Kollam Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra had returned here March 19 from Singapore and was advised to remain under home quarantine, as per the protocol for overseas returnees in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Nasser informed. The bureaucrat from Uttar Pradesh was on leave after his marriage and had taken permission to travel to Malaysia and Singapore.

“On his return I advised him to remain under home quarantine. Seems like he left to be with his family at Bangalore,” Nasser said. “The state government has sought an explanation in this regard. We have asked him to provide his current address and travel details to Bangalore. On his return to Kerala from the foreign trip, he had undergone, medical examination and did not show symptoms. His close family and personal staff, including gunman, are under observation,” the collector added.

Nasser, however, did not share any detail about other family members of Mishra and whether they too had been put under home quarantine.

Local media reports said people in Mishra’s neighbourhood informed officials after noticing no movement in his home for quite some time.

Incidentally, Kollam, is the only district in Kerala which has not reported any positive case of COVID-19 so far.

PTI