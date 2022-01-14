With a month to go before Uttar Pradesh votes, two things are clear: Akhilesh Yadav 2.0 is hitting peak form and Yogi Adityanath is strapped to a major predicament. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is busy giving interviews. Earlier, he was in the news for brutally trolling Anjana Om Kashyap after calling her ‘Imandar’.

On Thursday, he stunned a Republic TV employee by asking if Arnab Goswami was in jail. Akhilesh made the comments about the Republic TV founder during a LIVE interview broadcast on Republic Bharat.

As expected, Republic TV has deleted the embarrassing portion from the video on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Republic TV Thursday had an interview with Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav’s interview dominated the coverage on Republic TV and Goswami’s colleagues even held a prime time TV debate based on the Samajwadi Party chief’s videos.

However, eagle-eyed Twitterati pointed out how Yadav had heaped embarrassment on Republic TV founder by asking his colleague if the controversial anchor was in jail. This was after the Republic TV employee thanked Yadav for his time and sought an assurance that he would make himself available for an interview with Arnab Goswami on the day of the results.

Now who did this?

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nio6Bkxy3D — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 14, 2022

The Republic TV employee told the Samajwadi Party leader, “You were LIVE on Republic Bharat, Republic Media Network for so long. Thanks a lot. You have promised that, regardless of the outcome, you would speak to Arnab Goswami the day results are declared.”

Yadav replied, “Yes, where’s he (Arnab Goswami)? Inside jail?”

Not expecting such comments his channel’s founder, a visibly Republic TV employee said, “Akhilesh ji? Will you stop joking at some point? You’ve known him for so long.”

The Samajwadi Party leader replied, “I’ve known him for so long, since his days in NDTV.”

Goswami has been absent from his TV for many days.