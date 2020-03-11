Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her debut on Instagram and within no time garnered over 1.5 million followers.

Kareena’s fans had been insisting her to join social media for many years before the Jab We Met actress decided to open an account.

But controversy soon took shape as soon as Kareena stepped into the murky world of social media. It seems everything is not quite fine between Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan?

The controversy started with Kareena’s Instagram debut. The actress can be seen following her sister Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and many more but not Sara.

Sara follows Kartik Aryan, Ayushman Khurana, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Senan, Rohit Shetty, her brother Ibrahim Khan and many more but still has not found the time to follow Kareena yet.

Simmba actress Sara and Kareena share a good bond. Sara herself has said that she is a fan of Kareena but despite this, not following her seems a bit strange. Sara had earlier reached Kareena’s chat show What Women Want where Kareena asked her many questions.

Good Newwz actress Kareena hesitantly asked Sara if she has ever been involved in a one night stand. Sara was shocked at first but denied being involved in one, on which Kareena breathed a sigh of relief.

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium while Sara was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.