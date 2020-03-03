Ageing also affects hair. At times, hair loss begins at an early age. After getting into such trouble, people start using variety of medicines to protect hair. However, the benefits of these medicines are harmful for health. One reason for hair fall is bad eating.

In such a situation, today we will tell you some tips to make hair long, thick, black and shiny. With these tips, you can also prevent hair loss and breakage.

Eat protein

Protein is not only important for our body, but also very important for hair, so eggs and protein-rich foods must be consumed and should be included in the diet that has a good source of protein.

Keep short hair

For healthy hair, keep it short. If your hair fall continues, this tip can be of great use.

Take care of scalp

Scalp itself shows the strength of hair. If hair scalp is better, hair loss can also be reduced. It is important for the scalp to be healthy to make the hair strong. Scalp can also worsen due to dandruff.

Reduce the use of shampoo

Reduce the use of shampoo as they can become weak, there are several more adverse effects.

Stay stress free

To prevent hair fall, it is most important to remain stress free. People get stressed and surrounded by various diseases. The more you stay away from stress, the better your hair will be.