Mumbai: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan who is married to Aayush Sharma is going to mother for the second time. This means that Salman is going to become a ‘Mamu’ again.

As per reports, Arpita is pregnant and is consulting a doctor from a leading hospital in Bandra.

Arpita and Ayush married in 2014. She gave birth to their son Ahil in 2016, two years after marriage. Now Arpita is going to give birth to another child. Well, one thing everyone knows about Salman is that he likes kids very much.

He often shares photos and videos on Instagram with his nephew Ahil. These cute photographs are a testament to Salman’s love for Ahil.

On work front, he is currently shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Dabangg 3’ that also features Sonakshi Sinha. This is the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ series. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen romancing with a new girl. And she is Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. This will be Saiee’s debut in the film industry.

