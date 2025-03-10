Mumbai: India defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. Amid the thrilling match, several love angles surfaced, and one of them involves actress Avneet Kaur and India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill. Yes, reports in the glamour world suggest that Shubman is dating Avneet—not Sara Tendulkar. Their pictures are also going viral.

The rumors began when Avneet Kaur was spotted at the stadium watching India’s match. The actress shared several pictures from the venue on Instagram, where she looked stunning in a glamorous outfit.

After these pictures surfaced, fans started linking her name with cricketer Shubman Gill, speculating that she attended the match to cheer for him.

In fact, before this, a photo of Avneet posing with Shubman and her friends went viral on social media, further fueling dating speculations.

When India lifted the Champions Trophy yesterday, Avneet also shared a video in which she was seen dancing in celebration.

However, neither Shubman nor Avneet has responded to these dating rumors so far.

For those unfamiliar, Avneet Kaur is a popular TV actress known for her roles in hit shows like Aladdin. She also played the lead role in the film Tiku Weds Sheru.

Beyond her acting career, Avneet is a social media sensation with over 31 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently grabs attention with her glamorous posts.