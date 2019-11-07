Though there is a lot of love between the husband and wife, fight often takes place. At times, husband feels that his wife will forget about the fight, but it does not happen. This sequence of resentment keeps increasing every day between the duo. Several times husband has to spend a lot from his pockets to get her calm down. Today we will tell you about some tips, by which you can control your wrathful wife without taking much time and money.

Do household chores

It would be great that you start doing all the chores at house without asking anything — starting from the responsibility of the children to household chores. Take control over the work for few days. It might reduce your wife’s resentment a bit.

Be sure you ask the reason for resentment:

if your wife is angry then it will definitely for some big reason. In such a situation, you should try your best to talk with her. But remember, she will not easily tell you the reason for being angry. You have to make a lot of efforts to unravel the truth.

Keep chasing her

It is often seen that husband stops talking after verbal spat which is a very wrong to do. If you give her attention, then she will fall in line. Your special attention will make her forget all displeasure.

Make something for her

You may or may not know how to cook, but you must make something for her. If you make some stuff for an angry wife, then she is likely to forget her anger.

Take her for shopping

All ladies love shopping, so take her for it. Yes, this tip can be a little expensive but nothing is more expensive than her love.