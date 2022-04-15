Mumbai: Hindi film actors Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming war drama Pippa Friday after shooting it across multiple locations of Nasik, Pune, Mumbai and a few districts of West Bengal.

The film’s team threw a wrap-up party which was attended by producers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, director Raja Menon, the leads Ishaan and Mrunal. The celebrations were brought in with a cake cutting ceremony.

The film is based on the book, The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the war drama presents the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Ishaan Khatter will be seen essaying the role of the young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental in India winning the war.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films , directed by Raja Krishna Menon and with music by A R Rahman, Pippa also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The war drama will debut in theatres December 9, 2022.