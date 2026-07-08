Dubai: India’s Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma retained the top two positions in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, even as several England players made significant gains following the hosts’ dominant start to the five-match series against India.

England, who hold a 2-0 lead after the opening match was washed out, produced a record 125-run victory in the third T20I, India’s biggest-ever defeat in the format, with the performances reflected in the weekly rankings update.

Jacob Bethell was among the biggest movers, climbing seven places to No. 8 in the T20I batting rankings after his unbeaten 76 off 46 balls guided England to victory in the second T20I.

Sam Curran enjoyed gains across all three disciplines after claiming 3/33 in the second match before smashing an unbeaten 41 in England’s emphatic win in the third. He rose 12 places to No. 108 in the T20I batting rankings, climbed 12 spots to joint 71st among bowlers, and advanced six places to joint 13th in the all-rounders’ list.

Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid moved up one place to No. 3 in the T20I bowling rankings after returning figures of 2/14 in the third T20I, while pacer Josh Tongue, who claimed four wickets in only his second T20I appearance, entered the rankings at joint 301st.

Will Jacks also made progress after contributing with the ball during the series, climbing six places to break into the top 10 of the T20I all-rounders’ rankings at No. 7.

Despite India’s difficult start under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, the batter made a massive leap of 425 places to joint 93rd in the batting rankings after scoring 68 in the rain-hit opening game and 37 in the second match.

In the Test rankings, Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Udara climbed 52 places to No. 85 after registering a career-best 188 against the West Indies in the second Test, while Kamindu Mendis moved up two places to sixth following his aggregate of 128 runs in the drawn match.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando, who claimed the only five-wicket haul of the Test, advanced two places to No. 20 in bowling rankings.

For the West Indies, Justin Greaves jumped 14 places to No. 49 after his fighting 180 helped the hosts secure a draw and seal the Sobers-Tissera Trophy, while Shai Hope rose six places to No. 51 following his century.

The ODI rankings also witnessed notable movement after Zimbabwe’s opening win over Bangladesh in Harare. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana climbed 17 places to No. 12 in the ODI bowling rankings after producing career-best figures of 6/21.

Zimbabwe’s pace trio also reaped rewards for defending 141 successfully. Richard Ngarava improved one place to No. 19, Brad Evans jumped 17 spots to No. 111, while Blessing Muzarabani also climbed 17 places to No. 33 in ODI bowling rankings.