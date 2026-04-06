Chandigarh: Punjab Police busted a Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of three persons and recovered two hand grenades along with a Glock pistol from them, said a top police officer Monday.

The grenades bear markings of POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory), indicating cross-border linkages, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

One accused was arrested from Ahmedabad in a coordinated operation with ATS Gujarat, said Yadav X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was involved in systematic targeting of police establishments across multiple states, which has now been successfully averted, he said.

An FIR has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

“Efforts are ongoing to identify, track, and apprehend other members of the module,” said Yadav.