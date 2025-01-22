Bengaluru: Diego Mauricio scored off two penalties while Jerry Mawihmingthanga struck the winner as Odisha FC returned to winning ways after four matches with a 3-2 triumph over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Wednesday night.

The hosts started the game strongly as they were 2-0 up within the first 13 minutes courtesy of goals from Edgar Mendez and Sunil Chhetri. However, Odisha FC fought their way back when Aleksandar Jovanovic was handed marching orders and Diego Mauricio converted two consecutive spot-kicks before Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the decisive goal in the second half.

Bengaluru FC got off the blocks quickly with high pressing and pushed Odisha FC back in the initial exchanges. Their sustained pressure in the opening minutes was rewarded when the hosts found the net in the 10th-minute courtesy of a goal from Mendez. Suresh Wangjam picked out the Spaniard with a fantastic long ball, and the experienced forward calmly slotted it past Thoiba Moirangthem and Amrinder Singh in goal.

Things got more complicated for the Juggernauts when Bengaluru doubled the lead in the 13th minute as Alberto Noguera recycled possession and played a great ball to Chhetri, who showed exquisite footwork to waltz past the entire Odisha FC backline before nestling it into the top right corner of the net and made it 2-0 for the hosts. Odisha FC’s first strong opportunity came in the 19th minute when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu missed the flight off the ball and it landed straight to Hugo Boumous. With the goal gaping, the midfielder’s effort went way over the target.

The entire complexion of the game changed when the referee rewarded a penalty to Odisha FC in the 26th minute after Aleksandar Jovanovic brought down Mauricio in the penalty area. The Australian defender was subsequently sent off as the referee felt that he denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Mauricio stepped up to take the spot-kick and slotted it home with aplomb, bringing the visitors back into the game.

Odisha FC clawed their way back into the game in the 38th minute when Roshan Singh handled the ball in the penalty area and Mauricio again stepped up and calmly slotted it home, completing his brace and levelling the scores at 2-2.

The Juggernauts started the second half just like they finished the first. They threw bodies forward and given the numeric advantage, they were causing problems for the Bengaluru FC backline.

They eventually took the lead in the 50th minute when Jerry held his nerve and steered it home from Boumous’ inch-perfect cross into the danger area after Mourtada Fall glided it onto the far post. The action was initiated from a corner and the Blues failed to clear their lines properly. Boumous capitalized on the stray ball in the box and orchestrated a great goal. Despite being a man down and a goal down, Bengaluru kept venturing forward. Ryan Williams made some exceptional runs down the right flank and delivered some great crosses. However, the Odisha FC backline did just enough to deny the hosts the equaliser.

Gerard Zaragoza made a couple of changes as he brought on Nikhil Poojary and Sivasakthi Narayanan to add more impetus. Chhetri and Lalremtluanga Fanai made way for them. Ten minutes later, Sergio Lobera freshened things upfront by bringing on Dorielton Gomes in place of Mauricio.

Williams continued his dominance on the right flank as he made some marauding runs and kept the Odisha FC backline on their toes. However, Bengaluru FC weren’t clinical enough to make full use of his deliveries. Zaragoza turned to Vinith Venkatesh in the 86th minute as the Blues aimed for the equaliser. The Blues did end the game with a flurry of chances but they lacked that composure in front of goal and Odisha FC’s backline did just enough to take home maximum points from a tricky away fixture.

Bengaluru FC will next face Mohun Bagan Super Giant January 27, whereas Odisha FC will host NorthEast United FC February 3.

IANS